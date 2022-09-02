US seeking to exert strongest psychological pressure on Russia — Russia senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The United States is seeking to exert the strongest political and psychological pressure on Russia but it will not rattle Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The United States is sparing no effort to exert the strongest political and psychological pressure on our country. <…> It is obvious for us. It doesn’t scare us, it doesn’t throw us off balance either," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the diplomat, the United States and its satellites are seeking to use any international multilateral format to create obstacles for Russia in many spheres. "Any international multilateral format involving the United States and its satellites, and their sycophants, including purely technical international organizations, is used by them to fill their work with the geopolitical agenda, which, according to the United States, is reduced to containing Russia, creating maximal obstacles for us in terms of domestic development, attaining our economic goals and in the sphere of contacts with other partners who are ready to develop relations with Russia on the mutually respectful and mutually beneficial basis," Ryabkov said.

"We have got used to working in such environment. What has happened in recent months is stimulating us to take further efforts to reduce our dependence on the dollar as a mean of international settlements, to look for alternatives in our development, to look for ways to ensure progress despite the schemes of the United States and its satellites," he stressed.