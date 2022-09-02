Four Ukrainian guided missiles hit residential building in Kherson

KHERSON, September 2. /TASS/. Four foreign-made guided missiles, fired by Ukrainian Armed Forces, hit a multi-story residential building in Kherson, regional emergency services representative told reporters Friday.

"Four foreign-made guided missiles, fired by Ukrainian Armed Forces, hit a multi-story residential building on Koltsova Street, in the city of Kherson," he said.

Missile fragments match those found at the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, the source added.

"This means that the Ukrainian regime continues to exterminate civilian population of the Kherson Region with the help from foreign partners," he noted.

The Ukrainian missile strike killed two and injured four. According to a TASS reporter at the scene, the building’s roof is totally destroyed, the fifth story of the building is seriously damaged. One stairwell collapsed, the courtyard is covered with bricks. Four cars are under the rublle. The residents have left the building.