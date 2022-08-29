Crimean official warns Kiev’s nuclear blackmail poses greater danger to EU than Russia

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Georgy Muradov, Crimea's Permanent Representative to the Russian President has said that Kiev’s shelling of the Zaporozhye plant is tantamount to nuclear blackmail, yet Russia would suffer less than Europe should an explosion happen at the station.

"In the event that a blast occurs at this station, which is what they [the Ukrainian armed forces] are gunning for, this won’t primarily harm Russia. Russia may suffer the least, since the dominant and prevailing winds blow westward, so it will be carried westward. Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and European countries will be contaminated [by radiation], but the grimmest thing here is that the fraternal people [of Ukraine will suffer]," Muradov said during a Moscow-Minsk-Yerevan video conference.

He said the Ukrainian government, by shelling the Zaporozhye plant, is employing nuclear blackmail to achieve their goals.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces have inflicted several strikes on the territory of the station in recent days, using, in particular, drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but some shells hit the infrastructure and the area of the nuclear waste repository.