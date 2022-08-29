Radiation background normal after Kiev’s latest shelling of Zaporozhye NPP — authorities

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The radiation background is normal on the territory of the Zaporozhye Region after the Kiev regime’s latest bombardments of the nuclear power plant (NPP), the region’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Monday.

"The background is normal," it said.

Head of the Energodar military-civilian administration Alexander Volga earlier said that the Ukrainian military was constantly bombarding the Zaporozhye nuke plant by artillery guns. On Monday, the Ukrainian forces hit the roof of the Zaporozhye NPP’s special facility, which stores fresh fuel for reactors. As the town’s military-civilian administration said, the Ukrainian military is using an American M777 howitzer for strikes against Energodar where the nuke facility is located.

Member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov said earlier on Monday that the intensity of the Kiev regime’s shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP and Energodar had increased by 70% over the past week.