Use of radicals becomes part of Kiev’s state policy — Russian senior security official

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. It has become Ukraine’s state policy to use non-government radical structures against Russia, but these and other threats will be neutralized during the special military operation, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Grebenkin said in an interview with the Rossyiskaya Gazeta on Monday.

"Ukraine’s authorities have made it a state policy to use non-government radical structures to incur damage to Russia’s vital infrastructure facilities. I am convinced that as the special operation proceeds, these and other threats will be neutralized," he stressed.

According to Grebenkin, Russian law enforcers and security services keep on exposing Russian nationals recruited by the Right Sector (an extremist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) in the internet at a stage of hatching acts of sabotage.