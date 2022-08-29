Germany’s Scholz promises to deliver ‘state-of-the-art’ weapon systems to Ukraine

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. Ukraine will receive new ultra-modern weapons from Germany in the coming weeks, including air defense systems, radar stations and unmanned aerial vehicles, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech at Charles University in Prague broadcast live on the German government’s website on Monday.

Berlin will continue rendering all possible assistance to Kiev "as long as it is required," Scholz pledged. He added that the German capital would host an international conference on support for Ukraine on October 25.

"Besides, Ukraine will receive new, state-of-the-art weapons from us in the coming weeks and months, in particular, air defense systems, radar stations and reconnaissance drones," Scholz assured. Germany’s latest military aid package for Ukraine alone totaled over 600 million euro, he pointed out.

"Our goal is to create modern Ukrainian armed forces that will be able to defend their country in the long term," the chancellor insisted. The German leader called on allies to adhere to an "intelligent strategy" in their support for Ukraine and coordinate their moves.

"In this regard, we have launched an initiative together with the Netherlands aimed at the long-term and reliable division of responsibilities among all of Ukraine’s partners," Scholz disclosed.

"For example, I can imagine that Germany is going to shoulder responsibility for bolstering Ukraine’s artillery and its air defense system," he said, urging the allies to agree upon the coordination of their efforts as soon as possible.

"We must supply Kiev not just with weapons that we are ready to give up," the chancellor insisted. As he elaborated, this would require "more planning and coordination."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. Great Britain, the European Union, the United States and some other states retaliated by imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia and ramped up weapons deliveries to the Kiev regime.