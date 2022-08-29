Kiev’s constant bombardments of Zaporozhye NPP suicidal — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s continued ongoing bombardments of the Zaporozhye NPP are destructive, dangerous and even suicidal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Monday.

"As for the behavior of the Kiev regime, it is impossible to describe it in any way other than suicidal. The endless attacks on the power plant, the creation of direct threats to a nuclear facility - this is not just destructive and dangerous, but, Iet me stress it again, it is suicidal," she said.

Zakharova quoted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s earlier statement to the effect any attack on the ZNPP was suicidal.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper, next to the city of Energodar. As Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly said, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks are deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility, which is fraught with the risk of radiation leaks.