Baltic states draft bid for eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions, Estonia says

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. The Baltic states have drafted specific proposals for the European Commission on an eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions related to energy, trade and the SWIFT system, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in an interview with the German daily Die Welt published on Monday.

"Specifically, we want it (the eighth package of sanctions - TASS) to be passed as soon as possible. We have already submitted clearly-defined proposals on the issue to the Commission. The focus is on energy, trade, further SWIFT restrictions, as well as putting more people and organizations on the sanctions lists," the diplomat said.

The previously-adopted restrictions "are in force, but this is not enough," Reinsalu noted. He also admitted that the measures affected Europeans as well. "This is partially true for the short-term, but not for the long-term. Unless we are ready for minor losses now, we will suffer more in the future. <…> It is imperative to withstand and even impose stricter sanctions," the minister insisted.

He also supported arms supplies to Ukraine, noting that Estonia provides the greatest weapons assistance in per capita terms.