MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The intensity of the Ukrainian military’s bombardments of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and the town of Energodar where the facility is located has risen by 70% over the past week from the previous period, Vladimir Rogov, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye regional military-civilian administration, said on Monday.

"The intensity of bombardments of the Zaporozhye NPP and Energodar by Ukrainian militants has risen by 70%," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On August 15-21, the Ukrainian military shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and Energodar 23 times compared to 38 instances registered on August 22-28, Rogov said.

"The intensity increased by 15 instances of bombardments or almost by 70%," he wrote.

Energodar, which is the site of the Zaporozhye NPP, Europe’s largest nuclear power facility, has been the target of shelling attacks by the Ukrainian military over the past few weeks. For its strikes against the nuclear power plant, the Kiev regime is using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by Russian air defense systems. However, some rockets hit the NPP’s infrastructural facilities, including nuclear waste storage sites.