Mocking West’s futile anti-Russia sanctions, Ex-PM reveals who can 'fully shower' in EU

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev sees the possibility that by the end of the year gas prices could hit $3,000-4,000 or more. He expressed this opinion on his Telegram channel Monday.

Medvedev also mocked the price tag for gas at $2,800 as a result of an "amazing combination" played by European politicians.

"European politicians played an amazing combination. Gas costs $2,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. [Now they have] a strict energy-saving regime. It seems that only [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz, who is looking for gas in Canada, can fully shower," Medvedev remarked.

"What is going to happen to the price at the end of the year? $3,000? $4,000? Anyone willing to bet higher, gentlemen?" he asked rhetorically.

Medvedev referred to his earlier post on Telegram, where he, with sarcasm, commented on the "wise decisions by European politicians", by laying out a ‘shoot-yourself-in-the-foot’ ranking of the best ways to leave Europe without gas.

In particular, he named the freezing of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the assets of the Bank of Russia, statements by European politicians about their intention to abandon Russian gas over the next couple of years, the refusal to pay for gas in rubles, as well as searches in Gazprom’s offices in Germany.