MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) will train terrorists and Neo-Nazi militants for the Kiev regime under the guise of a mission to instruct Ukrainian soldiers, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell announced earlier on Monday that Brussels was discussing the issue of setting up a mission for training Ukrainian soldiers and this process "won’t be in Ukraine but in a neighboring country."

"You have to call a spade a spade. The EU will be setting up training camps to train terrorists and Neo-Nazi militants for the Kiev regime. A hundred years ago, the Europeans also did not immediately grasp what fascism was. Then they understood, but it was too late," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

The EU is expected to discuss the issue of creating the mission at an informal meeting of the bloc’s defense ministers in Prague on August 29.

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military back then, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine.