Russia sides with South African top diplomat that US pursues blackmail policy in Africa

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia fully shares the stance of South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor that the US policy in Africa is blackmail and coercion to show solidarity in the situation around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev told a briefing on Thursday.

The diplomat recalled that Pandor slammed the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act passed by the US House of Representatives as "unprecedented," since it involves penal measures against countries unwilling to align themselves with Washington about Russian-Ukrainian conflict. "According to the South African side, such measures of the US government violate sovereign rights of developing countries as UN member states. We fully share the assessments that have been expressed," Nechayev said.

He underlined that the mentioned act is "another remarkable example of modern American so-called diplomacy, based on coercion, blackmail and total disregard for partners’ interests." "We consider the statement of Naledi Pandor as confirmation of South Africa’s measured and balanced position on key issues of the regional and international agenda," Nechayev concluded.