World fails to properly assess crimes of Ukrainian troops — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The international community has not yet properly assessed the crimes that Ukrainian troops commit every day, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday.

"The Kiev authorities, who enjoy the West’s protection, don’t bother to observe any moral and legal norms. However, the international community keeps failing to properly assess the crimes that Ukrainian troops and members of nationalist battalions commit every day," he said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

"Shelling attacks continue on markets, public transport stations, residential areas and aid distribution sites in Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Svyatogorsk and many other cities in Donbass," Fomin added.

The Russian deputy defense minister noted that "such connivance on the part of the international community, as well as the Ukrainian authorities’ desire to cover up their crimes, led to a tragedy in the Yelenovka settlement, where Kiev targeted its own prisoners of war."

Fomin also stressed that a lot of fake reports about crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops were posted online.