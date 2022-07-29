Militants plan to blow up bridge in Dnepropetrovsk region — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Militants have booby-trapped a road bridge in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, planning to blow it up and put the blame on Russian troops and the forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Friday.

"Militants from Ukrainian armed units have booby-trapped a road bridge across the Solyonaya River in the Novopavlovsk settlement, the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They plan to blow it up and accuse Russian troops and forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic of allegedly conducting indiscriminate strikes on transport infrastructure facilities," said Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

The general emphasized that Russian troops and the forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics involved in the special military operation weren’t targeting civilian infrastructure and pursued a humane approach to civilians, providing them with comprehensive support and assistance.