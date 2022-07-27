Uglegorsk thermal power plant liberated from Ukrainian army units — LPR People's Militia

MOSCOW, 27 July. /TASS/. The Uglegorsk thermal power plant has been completely liberated from units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko said on Wednesday.

"The Uglegorsk thermal power plant, which remained under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the liberation of Svetlodarsk, from where they were shelling the city, has come fully under our control, enemy units have been destroyed there," the spokesman told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

According to Filiponenko, the power plant itself was seriously damaged. "As they were withdrawing, the enemy spared no effort, no ammunition to destroy the infrastructure of the power plant," he added.

The spokesman for the People's Militia also clarified that the enemy has now been pushed back from the town of Svetlodarsk. "And people are already much safer than they were, let us say, three days ago," he summed up.

On July 25, the DPR territorial defense headquarters reported that the forces of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, supported by Russian troops, were conducting a mop-up operation on the premises of the Uglegorsk thermal power plant. The head of the Debaltsevo city administration, Igor Zakharevich, told TASS that the allied forces had taken control of the power plant.

Svetlodarsk is administratively located in Debaltsevo, in the northeast of the DPR, near the border with the Lugansk People's Republic. The Uglegorsk thermal power plant, one of the largest in Europe, is located there. The town, which had a population of about 11,000 before active warfare began, has been under Kiev’s control since 2014. The DPR gained control of the city in late May of this year.