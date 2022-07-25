Russia and Republic of the Congo voice plans to set up lab to study dangerous diseases

OYO /Republic of the Congo/, July 25. /TASS/. Russia and the Republic of the Congo have expressed interest in setting up a joint laboratory to study and prevent dangerous diseases, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday following the results of his visit.

"In light of the spread of various epidemics on our planet, we have indicated an interest in developing a new form of cooperation - setting up a joint laboratory for the study and prevention of dangerous infectious diseases," he said.

Lavrov added that in this connection, the Republic of the Congo has received from Russia humanitarian cargo, test kits for diagnosing monkeypox.