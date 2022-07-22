US sanctions against Syrian government illegitimate — Shoigu

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted the illegitimacy of the US’ unilateral sanctions against the official government of Syria during the phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Russian Defense Ministry told reporters Friday.

"During the phone call with his Turkish counterpart, the Russian Minister noted the illegitimacy of the unilateral sanctions, imposed by the US against the official government of the Syrian Arab Republic," the Ministry said.

Shoigu also noted that these restrictions only exacerbate the difficult humanitarian situation in the country.

The Minister pointed out the need for further maintenance of the ceasefire regime in Syria. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the two states’ agencies stay in constant contact on this issue at various levels.