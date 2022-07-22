Mayor unveils destruction unleashed by Ukrainian troops as they retreated from Lisichansk

LUGANSK, July 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces, during their retreat from Lisichansk, deliberately blew up boiler plants and a number of facilities providing water to the city, the town’s acting mayor Andrey Skoryi told TASS.

"The pumps were blown up, the elevators were blown up <...>. Partly detonated, partly rigged with booby traps, where they [the Ukrainian servicemen] removed the main essential parts, let's call them ‘the heart’. They were torn out, that is, they did everything so that the water supply system of the city would not work", he specified.

According to the acting mayor, the boiler plants were completely destroyed. "And not just one boiler plant was blown up. They also destroyed the boiler rooms that heated kindergartens and the hospital. And they [the Ukrainian servicemen] also climbed into the boilers and ripped out the electronics," Skoryi noted.

Units of the LPR People's Militia, with the support of Russia’s armed forces, liberated Lisichansk on July 3. It became the last major city of the republic held by Ukrainian troops. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu then reported to President Vladimir Putin that the Lugansk People’s Republic had been completely liberated.