‘Where’s the outcry’: Russian diplomat slams Kiev for terrorizing Donbass residents

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime continues to terrorize Donbass seeking to cause the utmost damage and slaughter as many people as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The Kiev regime in its frenzied hatred continues to terrorize Donbass, issuing criminal orders to strike civilian infrastructure facilities and residential areas, seeking to eradicate as many people as possible and cause the utmost harm to civilians. Ukraine’s armed formations are using large-caliber mortars, heavy artillery and rocket systems from NATO countries. That’s how they treat those whom they’ve been calling their citizens this entire time," she emphasized.

The diplomat reiterated that Donetsk and its suburbs had been shelled again by the Ukrainian side over the past week. "Rocket missiles were launched at Yasinovataya leaving all its streets strewn with anti-personnel mines as a consequence," she stressed.

"And where are all those photos plastered across the pages of leading NATO/Western media outlets? Where is the outcry that an investigation is needed? Where are the reports by leading American TV channels asking the US administration how long is it possible to continue covering up and supporting, moreover with weapons, the Kiev regime which is wiping out civilians and civilian infrastructure this way?" the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman asked.