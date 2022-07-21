Moscow no longer surprised by any Washington’s statements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian authorities have already stopped being surprised by any statements made by their US counterparts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We are no longer surprised by anything they say in Washington. We have stopped being surprised," he remarked in reply to a question about whether the Kremlin was surprised by positive statements from the United States about Nord Stream.

At the same time, Peskov agreed with the phrase that this route is a factor in Europe's energy security. "We agree, and in fact, we constantly say that Russia as an energy supplier is a very important, integral factor of European energy security. It is," the Kremlin spokesman added.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that Washington considers deliveries through Russia's Nord Stream pipeline an effective way to provide Europe with gas in the short term.