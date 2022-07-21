Moldova’s return to blockade of Transnistria risks reigniting conflict, Russia warns

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukraine and Moldova may reignite the local conflict, if they resume their economic blockade of Transnistria, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s second CIS department, warned on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, a return to the use of an economic blockade of Transnistria by Ukraine and Moldova may escalate tensions further between the Dniester banks and reignite the conflict with all that this entails," the Russian diplomat noted, saying that this scenario should be prevented.

"Reality is the region where Russian peacekeepers are present has not heard any gunshots or seen any bloodshed for 30 years already. Alas, there are forces who are not happy with that," Polishchuk said.

The signing of a peace agreement between the presidents of Russia and Moldova in the presence of the Transnistrian leader in Moscow on July 21, 1992 helped stop the armed conflict between Moscow and its breakaway region. Russian peacekeepers deployed in the Dniester security zone are currently on duty there jointly with their counterparts from Moldova, Transnistria and a number of Ukrainian military observers. Chisinau and Tiraspol have been in talks on a peace settlement with Russia and Ukraine acting as guarantors. The OSCE has been a mediator in the negotiations observed by the United States and the European Union.