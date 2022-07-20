Canada didn't want to give back turbine, since it produces oil and gas itself — Putin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Canada did not want to give back gas compressors for the Nord Stream to Russia, because it hopes to supply oil and gas to the European market itself, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum sponsored by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and the Roscongress Foundation.

"One of the directions of Nord Stream 1 - we pumped 55 billion cubic meters a year there (to Europe - TASS). By using what? By using gas compressors from Siemens. Well, one compressor needs scheduled repairs, Canada is not giving it back, because they imposed sanctions against Gazprom, although it concerns a Siemens plant. I can tell you why Canada did this: because it produces oil and gas itself and plans to enter the European market," he said.

Putin added that this situation may become a certain difficulty for gas consumers in Europe.