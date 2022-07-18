Liberation of Donbass territories to be completed this year — DPR official

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The complete liberation of Donbass will be attained in 2022, the deputy head of the DPR's People's Militia said on Monday.

"We won’t name any dates but the liberation of the Donbass territories will be fully completed this year," Eduard Basurin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The military official added that currently the adversary does not know where the main strike will be delivered, therefore the units of Ukraine’s armed forces are stretched out along the entire frontline which allied troops are taking advantage of and are advancing successfully. According to him, the "noose" around Avdeyevka is tightening and the Ukrainian militants can either surrender or retreat.

On Sunday, the DPR reported that the allied forces have already liberated 253 populated localities in the republic. On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the LPR had been completely liberated.