Kiev’s sponsors should see that goals of Russia’s operation will be attained — Medvedev

VOLGOGRAD, July 17. /TASS/. Countries supplying Ukraine with weapons and money must ultimately see that Russia will attain the goals of its special military operation in any event, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"You may rely on it: the goals of this operation will be attained. They include neutralizing the threat, denazifying Ukraine’s leadership and demilitarizing it, in other words, the goals are to remove the existing threats to our country," he said at a meeting with WWII veterans during his trip to Russia’s southern Volgograd region.

"I think that those who are now feeding this regime, who are giving money and supplying weapons to keep this conflict in place endlessly, will see it sooner of later," he said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine "is not in Europe’s interests."

"As for the Americans, it is quite a different thing. The worse it is for Europe the better it is for them," he noted. In his words, the Americans never get involved in any conflicts on their continent but prefer to act in other parts of the world, such as Syria, Iraq, Vietnam, Korea. "Are these countries in America? No, absolutely not," he said, stressing that for Europe, the conflict in Ukraine "is a very serious threat." "I hope the European leaders will finally see it," he added.