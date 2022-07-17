West pushing to put brakes on Russia out of envy and fear — Medvedev

VOLGOGRAD, July 17. /TASS/. The West has been consistently pursuing a policy of curtailing Russia’s development, as it envies the country and is scared of it, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"The problem is the so-called collective West is still seeking to put brakes on our development," Medvedev said at a meeting with veterans. He said Western countries had been uttering "formal courtesies" about episodes of unity between Russia and the West, but "this does not mean anything."

"The United States and a number of European countries are deeply interested in having the development in Russia held up as much as possible," the Security Council deputy head emphasized.

"They in some ways envy us and our capabilities, and they are probably scared of us, with that conceptual task of theirs being their priority that does not change from year to year and is passed from one government to another," Medvedev concluded.