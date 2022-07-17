Senior Russian senator proclaims end to era of Western neocolonial dominance

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. A senior Russian senator criticized on Sunday the epoch of Western dominance as an era that saw the denial of international law and sovereignty to other countries.

Andrey Klishas, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, commented on a remark by the UK’s ex-prime minister Tony Blair who said the end of Western dominance was coming.

"The era of Western dominance Blair is so worried about is the era of the denial of international law, the era that saw NATO countries using force globally while pursuing their geopolitical interests, the era that saw the denial of sovereignty to other states - the three decades of the West’s neocolonial dominance under the guise of chatter about `liberal democracy’ are now over, he is right about that," Klishas wrote on his Telegram channel.

The senator said Russia had put an end to the West’s neocolonial policies, masked as "values of liberal democracy." "There is no returning to neoliberal colonialism," he emphasized.

In a speech at the Ditchley Annual Lecture on Saturday, former British premier Tony Blair said the end of Western political and economic dominance was coming, and that the world was going to be a bi-polar or possible multi-polar.