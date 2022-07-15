Zaporozhye Region outlaws discrediting Russian bodies of authority — administration

MELITOPOL, July 15. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region of Ukraine followed Kherson Region’s suit and outlawed discrediting Russian bodies of power, as well as extremist actions and use of Nazi symbols, regional military-civilian administration head Yevgeny Balitsky said on his Telegram channel Friday.

Balitsky signed a decree that prohibits "discrediting Russian bodies of authority, Russia’s foreign policy, Russian Armed Forces and the military-civilian administration, as well as dissemination of knowingly false information about actions of the Russian Federation or the Zaporozhye Region that pose a threat to stability, propaganda or justification of terrorism, including terror actions of nationalist militias."

Balitsky noted that those who violate this decree may be forcefully deported outside of the Zaporozhye Region within 24 hours.

Currently, about 70% of the region has been liberated. The regional capital city of Zaporozhye currently remains under Kiev’s control, with its functions temporarily performed by Melitopol.