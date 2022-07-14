Russian diplomat slams US politicians’ revelations of coup planning

UNITED NATIONS, July 14. /TASS/. The world should not ignore US politicians’ revelations about planning coups in other countries, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Twitter.

"It’s bewildering to see how the US officials are bragging about undermining independent governments, snobbing the UN Charter. The world should not tolerate such behavior," the tweet reads.

Former National Security Advisor for ex-US President Donald Trump John Bolton told CNN earlier that he had helped plan coups in other countries. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that his revelation required a more in-depth look.