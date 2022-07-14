Ukrainian drones attack border post, gas station in Russia’s Bryansk region

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles attacked a border post and a gas station in Russia’s Bryansk region on Thursday, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Ukrainian drones entered our region’s airspace today. A border post in the Chernozemny settlement came under attack twice during the day. Another unmanned aerial vehicle attacked a gas station in the Noviye Yurkovichi settlement in the Klimovsky District. The attacks caused no casualties," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, civilian infrastructure facilities did not suffer damage. "Response teams are doing what needs to be done," Bogomaz added.

Border settlements in the Bryansk region have repeatedly come under Ukrainian attacks since April. The region has been at a high alert level - yellow level - since April 11. The high alert level is currently in effect until July 23.