Russia to keep destroying military equipment given to Ukraine — Russian delegation to OSCE

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian troops will continue destroying foreign military equipment supplied to Ukraine, Yulia Zhdanova, an adviser to the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, has said at an OSCE meeting.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue dedicated efforts to destroy foreign military equipment sent to Kiev <...> These facts will only multiply," she said.

That work, Zhdanova said, is being done to "curb the risks" of provocations against the citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the liberated areas of Ukraine.

"More than 1,000 artillery rounds for US-made M777 howitzers were destroyed in Slavyansk with high-precision ground-launched weapons, three hangars with these howitzers, which were used to shell residential areas of Donetsk, were destroyed in the area of Konstantinovka and Chasov Yar. In the Odessa Region, several Harpoon coastal missile systems, which were delivered from the UK, were destroyed. In the area of the village of Malotaranovka in the DPR, high-precision air-launched missiles disabled two HIMARS MLRS units and two depots of ammunition for them," the official said.