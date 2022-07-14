BRICS won't replace G20 in case of expansion — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) in case of its expansion will not become an alternative to the Group of Twenty (G20), these associations complement each other, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, it's impossible," he replied to the question about whether BRICS could replace the G20.

According to Peskov, BRICS is an important mechanism for coordination, interaction, and cooperation, but the G20 is a completely different, wider association. "They are not interchangeable, they are rather complementary," he stressed.

In June 2022, Argentina and Iran applied to join BRICS. Later, the President of the BRICS International Forum Purnima Anand said that Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are also planning to apply for participation in this association.