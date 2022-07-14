Training of Ukrainian forces in NATO states a hybrid war against Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Training of Ukrainian servicemen in NATO states is a hybrid war against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

The diplomat noted a report by the Daily Mail about the beginning of training of first groups of about 500 Ukrainian servicemen out of 10,000 that should undergo a three-week training in use of Western weapons in Manchester.

"This is what constitutes a hybrid war," Zakharova underscored.

According to the spokeswoman, the West is using Kiev as a tool and a weapon against Russia "and against Ukraine itself."

"No one thinks about the fate of Ukrainian citizens, of course," she added.

The diplomat noted that, according to reports of European media, such training is already going on or will begin soon in other NATO states.