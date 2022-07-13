Russia shares all information about Kiev forces’ crimes with UN colleagues – diplomat

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia promptly delivers to its UN colleagues all information about crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has said.

"There are many opportunities for promoting our truth, including on the UN platform. And, of course, we are going to use them," he told the Soloviev Live channel late on Tuesday.

"In any case, we do not hush up any information about crimes committed by the Ukrainian military and nationalists. On the contrary, we show and tell it to our UN colleagues at every opportunity," the diplomat said.