UK, US, France should learn to respect other states’ interests – Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 12. /TASS/. The United Kingdom, the United States and France should get used to the fact that interests of other states should be respected as well, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"We sense some disappointment of our Western colleagues who regret that their vision of the CBM [cross-border mechanism] renewal did not pass. But the world is not limited to Western states or the fabled 'golden billion,' as Washington, London, and Paris must have imagined," he said, commenting on the adoption of a resolution on cross-border aid mechanism for Syria that was not supported by the above-mentioned countries.

"It is high time you started respecting the interests of others states, especially those whom Security Council’s decisions touch upon in the first place," the Russian deputy UN envoy added.

The UN Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to extend the mechanism of cross-border aid in Syria to January 10, 2023. Twelve members of the Security Council voted in favor of the document, while the UK, the US and France abstained.

The resolution is based on the Russian proposal and provides for the extension of the mechanism of cross-border assistance for six months, with a subsequent possible extension for another six months by a separate resolution.