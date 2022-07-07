OPCW becomes tool of implementing West’s geopolitical plans — Russian Representation

THE HAGUE, July 7. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has completely turned into an instrument for the implementation of Western countries’ geopolitical plans, the Permanent Representation of the Russian Federation to the OPCW told TASS on Thursday.

Commenting on the results of the 100th session of the organization’s executive council, the Russian diplomats noted that "the reformatting of the OPCW which once used to be a successful non-proliferation structure into a tool of the implementation of the collective West’s geopolitical plans that have nothing to do with the organization’s goals has been finally confirmed." They pointed out that during the session, "Americans and their allies attempted to put Russia on a trial of sorts," accusing it of various war crimes in Ukraine.

"We severely rebuffed those insinuations," the statement stressed. "We’ve torn apart these claims of 'atrocities’ by Russian servicemen and <...> convincingly demonstrated who is actually violating humanitarian law in Ukraine and who is inciting them to this total lawlessness.".