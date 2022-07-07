Russia says US tried to deny it used bio weapons in Korea

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces Igor Kirillov on Thursday said, citing a report by a US institute, the US tried to deny statements by 38 US military pilots that Washington used biological weapons during the Korean war.

"At the center of the document is an attempt to refute the testimony of 38 US military pilots who admitted the use of biological weapons in China and Korea," he said in comments on a report by the US Army Strategic Research Institute on the US chemical and biological weapons program during the Korean War, which was published in March 2022.

Kirillov said that the analysis of the document also shows the US command used the results of research obtained under the Japanese military biological program, and also continued the work that was carried out by Unit 731, which was led by Shiro Ishii.