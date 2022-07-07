US experts say Ukraine lacks security system for dangerous pathogens — Russian military

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Ukraine lacks a security system for dangerous pathogens, Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Thursday, citing a US expert report.

He specified that during its special military operation, Russia had gained access to a summary report on the activities of the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in 2005-2016, which particularly assessed the effectiveness of healthcare, veterinary and biosecurity systems. "Experts came to the conclusion that Ukraine lacked a security system for dangerous pathogens," Kirillov pointed out.

According to him, the document also points to the lack of legislation related to control over dangerous pathogens, as well as to major shortcomings in terms of biosecurity.

The report also notes that over a period of five years, Ukraine had made no progress in implementing the World Health Organization’s international health regulations, the Russian general stressed. Failures to meet safety regulations for the storage of microorganism collections were highlighted. According to the report, numerous blatant violations were recorded at most facilities, where, in particular, windows weren’t barred, pathogen access control systems were either broken or inactive and alarm systems were missing, Kirillov emphasized.