Kremlin doubts that professionals seeking dialogue will take helm of UK government

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that someday the British government will be headed by professionals, who grasp the importance of dialogue, but such prospects are slim so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We do want to hope that someday in Great Britain there will be professional people [in the government], who will be able to comprehend the feasibility of resolving ongoing problems through dialogue," Peskov said, adding that, "however, such prospects are still slim."

Speaking at a news briefing on Thursday, Peskov dismissed assertions that the looming resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be viewed as a sign that the anti-Russian narrative has turned out to be a fiasco.

"No, this is not a fiasco at all and it is not up to us to evaluate the UK Cabinet’s work," he said, but added, however, that London is exploiting "a very baffling political system."

"Somebody, who has no public support whatsoever, is able to be there at the helm of government. Mister [Boris] Johnson seems to fall in this category," Peskov noted.

"It is not up to us to furnish assessments, let the people of Great Britain evaluate the work of their governments," he emphasized.

UK media outlets reported earlier on Thursday that Johnson was going to step down in the coming hours. Downing Street sources confirmed to Sky News that the embattled prime minister would address the nation later in the day. He is expected to officially announce plans to resign.