Vietnam remembers Russian contribution to its territorial integrity — Lavrov

HANOI, July 6. /TASS/. The Russian side is aware how well Vietnamese citizens remember Russia’s input in ensuring the territorial integrity of their country and the unity of its people, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with the republic’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday.

"We see how fondly and profoundly the Vietnamese citizens remember that contribution that our country made to ensure the territorial integrity and unity of the Vietnamese people," the Russian top diplomat noted.

He also pointed out that the two countries are marking the tenth anniversary of the Declaration of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "Yet, naturally, our friendship and our solidarity have much deeper historical roots," the Russian foreign minister added.

In his turn, the head of the Vietnamese government stressed that the relations of the two countries "are developing very successfully along all channels." "The trade volume has increased approximately 2.5-fold. If ten years ago, the trade volume was provisionally $2 bln, last year it reached $5.5 bln," he added. "Cooperation in the sphere of science and education is also developing very dynamically and successfully. <…> This is a very good foundation for continued increased cooperation between Vietnam and Russia," the Vietnamese prime minister concluded.

Lavrov also met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong who asserted that the current visit of Russia’s top diplomat would facilitate "the further bolstering and deepening of comprehensive strategic partner relations between Vietnam and Russia.".