West intends to continue course towards further escalation in Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The actions of Western countries demonstrate that they are not interested in a de-escalation in Ukraine, the deputy director of the information and press department at the Russian Foreign Ministry said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The West is not going to abandon the course towards the further escalation of the situation in Ukraine. This has also been confirmed by the June 28-30 NATO summit, which approved the decision on an enhanced assistance package for Kiev," Alexey Zaitsev said.

The diplomat pointed out that the Western states continue large-scale arms supplies to Ukraine. "They have already delivered over 28,000 tonnes of military cargoes there. [Ukraine’s] European allies actively encourage the militarist aspirations of its current regime. The donor conferences conducted by them that are formally designated to accumulate funds for the country’s recovery also have the same goal. Actually, this is about amassing funds to continue military actions against Russia," he added.