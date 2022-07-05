Russia told UK talks about mercenaries should be held with DPR — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia told the UK that talks about the mercenaries that were sentenced to death in the DPR, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, should be held with the government of that republic, Andrey Kelin, the Russian ambassador to the UK, said on Rossiya-24 television on Tuesday.

"I can say that we have received messages in the sense that we are responsible for their (British mercenaries - TASS) fate," he said. "We explained in detail that it’s not our jurisdiction, but the jurisdiction of the DPR, and told them to contact them. Afterward, our dialogue was no longer resumed."

"At the moment, the British government prefers to conduct a dialogue with Kiev on this matter, but I can’t tell you what is happening with that dialogue, what positions they have taken and what conditions and requirements they set."

On June 9, a DPR court sentenced Pinner and Aslin to death on charges of participating in hostilities alongside Ukrainian armed groups as mercenaries. They were taken prisoner in Donbass.