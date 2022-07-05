Moscow names area adjacent to UK Embassy in honor of Lugansk People’s Republic

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Moscow has named a stretch of land located outside the UK Embassy "Lugansk People's Republic Square" thanks to a decree signed by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, sources from the press service of the mayor’s office and the city government told TASS on Tuesday.

"The unnamed territory located in the Arbat district along the Smolenskaya Embankment between Protochny Lane and the exit to Novy Arbat Street - near the UK Embassy - has been named ‘Lugansk People’s Republic Square’. A Moscow government decree on this was signed by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin," the press service said.

It specified that the initiative to memorialize the feat by the people of the LPR was put forward by a group of Moscow legislators. Besides, the city government received suggestions from Muscovites. The venue was chosen in an online vote, in which 109,603 people took part.

Earlier, the territory located outside the US Embassy in Moscow was named "Donetsk People's Republic Square".