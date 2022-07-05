Official warns NATO’s decision to brand Russia an enemy destabilizes European security

KHABAROVSK, July 5. /TASS/. NATO’s decision to declare Moscow an enemy is raising tensions, destabilizing European security, while contradicting the NATO-Russia Founding Act, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Russia, standing up for its national interests and sovereignty, has been declared an enemy by the US and its satellites which is reflected in its doctrine documents, including those approved at the Madrid-hosted NATO summit," he said at a meeting on Russian national security in the Far East city of Khabarovsk on Tuesday.

He reiterated that Washington and its satellites refused to hold any constructive dialogue with Russia in the sphere of strategic stability and completely ignored Moscow’s demands on security guarantees.

"NATO’s military infrastructure is closing in on our borders, military forces and means are being vigorously beefed up on the eastern flank. Decisions were made on Finland and Sweden joining the alliance. A new military bloc, AUKUS, was created," the top security official noted.

"Not only do these decisions and actions lead to the escalation of tensions and the destabilization of European security but they also clearly contradict the NATO-Russia Founding Act which, by the way, is still in effect de jure," he pointed out.