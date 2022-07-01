Bill on maintaining army operations overseas submitted to Russia’s State Duma

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian government has submitted a bill on maintaining counterterrorism and other operations by the Russian Armed Forces and other agencies to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament).

According to the bill, available on the State Duma’s digital database, the cabinet will be able to take special economic measures in order to maintain operations abroad. "During overseas counterterrorism and other operations involving the Russian Armed Forces, other forces and units, particularly during the special military operation in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic and Ukraine, a short-term increased need may arise to repair weapons and military equipment and deliver supplies," an explanatory note says.

According to the note, when taking the measures, the government will have the authority "to establish special regulations concerning labor relations for certain organizations, their divisions and selected production facilities."

In addition, the cabinet’s special measures will include "the implementation of material assets from state reserves and the temporary activation of mobilization capacities and facilities.".