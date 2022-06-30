Food problems caused by sanctions against Russian ports — Putin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Current food problems on the global market are related to sanctions imposed by Western states on Russian ports and freight and insurance difficulties created by them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Thursday.

"The problem is that these countries introduced sanctions against certain our seaports, created problems with insurance of cargo, with freight, and all that produces certain problems for food and fertilizer markets," the Russian leader said. "All these matters are currently discussed with participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and senior officials of the Russian government and I have the constant working contact with colleagues from the UN," Putin noted.

The Russian leader pointed out at the same time that he understood concerns of his Indonesian counterpart on this topic. "I am ready to inform you in more detail about our efforts in this area, for making the contribution to provision of foods and fertilizers for global markets," he added.