Putin’s initiative for Greater Eurasian Partnership remains Russian priority — Lavrov

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. Measures to implement the initiative by Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a Greater Eurasian Partnership remain one of Russian priorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"It’s clear that the practices that have been developed within the Union State could also be used in the activities of other integration associations in the post-Soviet space, all the more so, given that the implementation of President Putin's initiative to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership, which is shared by our Belarusian counterparts, remains among our unconditional priorities," he said at a meeting of the United Russia party’s commission on international cooperation. "It’s about a broad integration contour created using the principles of equality, transparency and mutual consideration of interests."

The foreign minister said it’s open for all countries of the Eurasian continent without exception.

"The objective of creating the Greater Eurasian Partnership is recorded in the strategic directions for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025, approved at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 11, 2020," he said.

Lavrov said that the Russian Federation pays special attention to the consistent implementation of the bilateral Russian-Belarusian program of coordinated actions in the field of foreign policy for 2022-2023. "It ensures the coordination of our steps in a wide range of areas, to promote inter-parliamentary, inter-party humanitarian contacts and to support compatriots," he said.