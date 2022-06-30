Russia open to dialogue on strategic stability, non-proliferation of WMD — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready to hold dialogue on strategic stability and the preservation of the modes of non-proliferation of the weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia is open to dialogue on ensuring strategic stability, preserving the non-proliferation modes of the weapons of mass destruction and improving the situation in the sphere of arms control," he said in his address to the participants of the Tenth St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

The Russian leader noted the aspiration to join efforts on such vitally important issues as the climate agenda, the war on hunger, ensuring the stability of food and energy markets, the fair rules of international trade and competition.

In his opinion, "all these spheres require adequate and adaptable legal regulation and thorough joint work."

"And then the crises like the one underway in Donbass nowadays with the aim to defend its residents against genocide won’t emerge," Putin noted, adding: "And there is no other way to define the actions of the Kiev regime except as a crime against humanity."