Russia opens criminal case against Ukrainian intelligence chief over terrorist threats

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against the chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, over terrorist threats.

"Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings against the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate on the grounds of a crime as defined under Part 1 of Article 205 of Russia’s Criminal Code (threat of a terrorist act)," the IC’s post uploaded to its Telegram channel reads.

The investigators say that Budanov, in an interview with the British daily The Financial Times, "publicly expressed a threat of committing terrorist acts on the territory of Russia and territories not controlled by Ukraine."

The IC did not provide an exact quote from Budanov's interview.