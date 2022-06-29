US, Britain are behind expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The United States and Britain rule the roost in Bulgaria and are responsible for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from that country, Russia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Wednesday.

"Certainly, the Americans. It goes without saying. Regrettably, the British and the Americans rule the roost in that country," Mitrofanova said, when asked what forces were behind the Russian diplomats’ expulsion from Bulgaria.

At the same time, she stressed that "the people of Bulgaria remember history and take care of monuments".