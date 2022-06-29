NATO summit’s decisions jeopardize world security — Russia’s high-ranking legislator

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, has said that decisions made by NATO’s summit in Madrid jeopardize security in Europe and elsewhere.

"NATO’s strategic concept is a blind alley. The Madrid summit’s decisions jeopardize security on the continent and elsewhere," said Slutsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia on his Telegram channel in a comment on NATO’s just-approved strategic concept, in which Russia is described as "the most significant and direct threat" to NATO’s security.

Slutsky reiterated that opposition to Russia was officially defined as "the alliance’s raison d'etre"

"Ukraine is once again being put up on the anti-Russia banner." Stoltenberg said that NATO would support Kiev as long as necessary. In other words, Ukraine will be used in an attempt to weaken our country for as long as Brussels and Washington will need it. Even to the last Ukrainian," Slutsky added.

The NATO summit is running in Madrid on June 28-30. The alliance has developed and adopted a new Strategic Concept, taking into account the current international events and strategic development prospects. Russia was called "the most significant threat".